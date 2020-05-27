JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Blue Dart Express reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 726.30 crore

Net loss of Blue Dart Express reported to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 726.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 781.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 41.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 89.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 3175.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3174.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales726.30781.55 -7 3175.133174.40 0 OPM %12.717.62 -14.938.99 - PBDT63.9752.44 22 372.32262.03 42 PBT-31.3818.40 PL 24.99134.14 -81 NP-30.5712.24 PL -41.8689.76 PL

Wed, May 27 2020. 08:09 IST

