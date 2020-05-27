Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.06% to Rs 42.37 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 77.68% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.06% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.91% to Rs 64.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 270.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 281.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

42.3760.58270.68281.8111.9429.5038.4640.577.4120.77115.44123.54-2.9410.8973.6784.031.566.9964.7855.41

