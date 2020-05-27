JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.06% to Rs 42.37 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 77.68% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.06% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.91% to Rs 64.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 270.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 281.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales42.3760.58 -30 270.68281.81 -4 OPM %11.9429.50 -38.4640.57 - PBDT7.4120.77 -64 115.44123.54 -7 PBT-2.9410.89 PL 73.6784.03 -12 NP1.566.99 -78 64.7855.41 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU