Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 698.47 crore

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 244.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 698.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 770.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3504.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 377.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3283.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3732.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

