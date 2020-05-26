Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.77% to Rs 739.04 crore

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 73.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 246.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 739.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 810.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2162.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 381.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 3443.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3891.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

