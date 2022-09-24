Board of Jindal Stainless approves fund raising up to Rs 99 cr

At meeting held on 23 September 2022The Board of Jindal Stainless at its meeting held on 23 September 2022 has approved to raise funds by way of issue of upto 990 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000, aggregating to Rs. 99 crore, through private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU