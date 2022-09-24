Board of Jindal Stainless approves fund raising up to Rs 99 cr

At meeting held on 23 September 2022

The Board of Jindal Stainless at its meeting held on 23 September 2022 has approved to raise funds by way of issue of upto 990 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000, aggregating to Rs. 99 crore, through private placement basis.

