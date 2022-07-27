Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 39.33 points or 0.68% at 5787.38 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd (up 4.95%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (up 3.73%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 3.59%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.52%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gayatri Projects Ltd (up 3.05%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.89%), Navkar Corporation Ltd (up 2.85%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.61%), and Zen Technologies Ltd (up 2.42%).

On the other hand, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (down 7.38%), EPL Ltd (down 5.82%), and Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd (down 3.83%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 74.34 or 0.13% at 55194.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.75 points or 0.18% at 16454.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 65.27 points or 0.25% at 26352.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.84 points or 0.12% at 8233.18.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 1360 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

