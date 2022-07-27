Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 11.07 points or 0.25% at 4453.86 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 2.03%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.8%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.73%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.77%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.38%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.15%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.15%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.45%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.32%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 74.34 or 0.13% at 55194.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.75 points or 0.18% at 16454.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 65.27 points or 0.25% at 26352.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.84 points or 0.12% at 8233.18.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 1360 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)