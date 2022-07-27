Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 482.49 points or 1.68% at 29267.89 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.89%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.31%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.81%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.8%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.43%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.34%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.15%), KNR Constructions Ltd (up 1.14%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 2.62%), SKF India Ltd (down 1.52%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.67%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 74.34 or 0.13% at 55194.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.75 points or 0.18% at 16454.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 65.27 points or 0.25% at 26352.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.84 points or 0.12% at 8233.18.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 1360 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

