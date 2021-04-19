Sarda Energy update on synchronization of Rongnichu (Sikkim) Hydro Power Plant

-
ALSO READ
Sarda Energy receives environmental clearance to operate enhanced capacity of iron ore pellet plant
Sarda Energy gains on regulatory nod for operating enhanced plant capacity
Nifty hovers above 14,500; HDFC twins jump
Bharti Airtel to acquire 7.48% stake in Sandhya Hydro
Benchmarks snap 2-day losing streak; Nifty reclaims 14,500 mark; HDFC twins jump
-
Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that with respect to the 113 MW (2x56.5 MW) Hydro Power Plant installed by Madhya Bharat Power Corporation (MBPCL) - a subsidiary of the Company:
a) MBPCL has received all requisite approvals for capacity enhancement of the plant from 96 MW to 113 MW; and
b) 1st unit of 56.5 MW has been synchronized with the grid in the evening hours on 18 April 2021.
Second unit is expected to be synchronized with the grid this week. The same will be intimated on synchronization.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU