Sarda Energy update on synchronization of Rongnichu (Sikkim) Hydro Power Plant

Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that with respect to the 113 MW (2x56.5 MW) Hydro Power Plant installed by Madhya Bharat Power Corporation (MBPCL) - a subsidiary of the Company:

a) MBPCL has received all requisite approvals for capacity enhancement of the plant from 96 MW to 113 MW; and

b) 1st unit of 56.5 MW has been synchronized with the grid in the evening hours on 18 April 2021.

Second unit is expected to be synchronized with the grid this week. The same will be intimated on synchronization.

