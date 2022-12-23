Sarda Metals & Alloys completes installation of 3rd ferro alloys furnace of 36 MVA

Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company - has successfully completed the installation of 3rd Ferro Alloys furnace of 36 MVA under the expansion project at its existing facility at Visakhapatnam.

The plant has started production w.e.f. 22 December 2022.

