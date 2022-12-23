JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves increase in pellet plant capacity

Shriram Finance's AUM touch Rs 33,000 cr in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Business Standard

Sarda Metals & Alloys completes installation of 3rd ferro alloys furnace of 36 MVA

Capital Market 

Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company - has successfully completed the installation of 3rd Ferro Alloys furnace of 36 MVA under the expansion project at its existing facility at Visakhapatnam.

The plant has started production w.e.f. 22 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU