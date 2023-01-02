Satia Industries wins three orders worth Rs 200 cr

Satia Industries bagged three major contracts for supply of paper for printing textbooks from Bal Bharti, Pune, Maharashtra; Punjab School Education Board, Mohali, Punjab and UP.
The order totals over 17,000 tons worth a value of almost Rs 200 crore for execution in the Q4FY23.
