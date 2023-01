Steel Strips Wheels posts 43% growth in net turnover in Dec'22

Steel Strips Wheels has achieved net turnover of Rs 334.41 crore in December 2022 compared to 234.54 crore in December 2021, recording a growth of 42.58%.

The company gross turnover rose 45.08% to 413.76 crore in December 2022.

Truck segment turnover recorded highest growth of 113% followed by tractor segment at 73% and alloy wheels segment at 69%.

Exports declined 45% in December 2022.

