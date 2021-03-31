Saurashtra Cement soars after board OKs takeover of Snowcem's paint biz

-
ALSO READ
Board of Saurashtra Cement approves take over of Snowcem's paint biz
Paint makers rally as crude prices ease
Garware Polyester commences production of Paint Protection Films
Shree Cement starts commercial production at Odisha unit
Garware Polyester gallops on foraying into paint protection films
-
Saurashtra Cement jumped 7.20% to Rs 61.80 after the company said its board has approved to take over the paint business of Snowcem Paints on slump sale basis and as a going concern.
Snowcem Paints is a manufacturer of exterior cement-based masonry paint. The total consideration for the transaction is around Rs 55 crore.
"The closure of transaction is subject to successful negotiation and execution of the definitive agreements including the business transfer agreement and other such agreements customary to the transaction of this nature," the company said in a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday.
Saurashtra Cement is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of cement. The company markets cement under the brand name "HATHI CEMENT".
The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.24% to Rs 20.68 crore on a 35.67% jump in net sales to Rs 206.47 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
In the past six months, the stock has added 53% while the benchmark Sensex has added 28.56% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU