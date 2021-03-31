Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 30.45 points or 0.71% at 4325.94 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Prakash Industries Ltd (up 6.91%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 4.48%),Diamines & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.47%),Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (up 4.14%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 3.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 3.06%), Fairchem Organics Ltd (up 2.53%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 2.53%), Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 2.45%), and Balaji Amines Ltd (up 2.44%).

On the other hand, Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 2.84%), MOIL Ltd (down 2.75%), and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (down 2.06%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 307.22 or 0.61% at 49829.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.1 points or 0.42% at 14783.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.17 points or 0.52% at 20649.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.65 points or 0.24% at 6868.58.

On BSE,1262 shares were trading in green, 818 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

