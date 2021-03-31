Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 29.96 points or 0.72% at 4198.61 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 6.97%), Apollo Pipes Ltd (up 4.88%),Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd (up 4.62%),Finolex Industries Ltd (up 4.32%),Astral Poly Technik Ltd (up 4.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nelcast Ltd (up 3.77%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.73%), KNR Constructions Ltd (up 3.65%), Snowman Logistics Ltd (up 3.04%), and MSTC Ltd (up 3.03%).

On the other hand, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 4.97%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 3.49%), and Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (down 2.84%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 307.22 or 0.61% at 49829.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.1 points or 0.42% at 14783.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.17 points or 0.52% at 20649.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.65 points or 0.24% at 6868.58.

On BSE,1262 shares were trading in green, 818 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

