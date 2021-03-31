Va Tech Wabag Ltd Spurts 2.65%

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has lost 11.66% over last one month compared to 2.79% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Va Tech Wabag Ltd rose 2.65% today to trade at Rs 248.15. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.54% to quote at 2170.71. The index is up 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 2.21% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 1.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 64.92 % over last one year compared to the 68.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has lost 11.66% over last one month compared to 2.79% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1816 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 87212 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304.8 on 24 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 73 on 07 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)