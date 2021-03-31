Sterling and Wilson Solar rallies after US subsidiary wins order

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green to buy two SPVs from Sterling & Wilson at Rs 446 cr
SWSL rallies on commissioning solar project in Oman
Adani Green to acquire 74.94MW solar assets from Sterling & Wilson
Sterling & Wilson Solar's US arm wins order worth USD 121.7 mn
Sterling and Wilson Solar to receive Rs 250 cr from promoters against outstanding loans
-
Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) rose 3.47% to Rs 261 after the company said its subsidiary has signed an order worth about Rs 890 crore in the the United States of America.Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) announced that it has signed an order worth $121.7 million (about Rs 890 crore) in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States of America.
The order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2022. SWSS will be managing the entire turnkey execution for the PV project.
The current order is from an existing customer in the US which shows that the company's global presence and local capabilities can play a significant role in becoming one of the leading solar EPC companies in the country.
SWSL's consolidated net profit slumped 55.4% to Rs 22.45 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 50.28 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 21.9% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,311.73 crore in Q3 FY21.
SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services primarily for utility scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. It also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU