SBC Exports spurts as board to mull bonus, stock split

SBC Exports hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 156.90 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue and stock split on 7 January 2022.

The board of SBC Exports is scheduled to meet on 7 January 2022 to consider issuing bonus shares and stock split of equity shares of the company.

The board will also discuss any other business with the permission of the Chair.

SBC Exports is engaged in the business of garment, carpets, travels and information technology (IT).

