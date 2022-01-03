HDFC Bank Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1511.9, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.77% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% jump in NIFTY and a 15.83% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1511.9, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17568.25. The Sensex is at 58978.23, up 1.24%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 0.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35481.7, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1515.75, up 2.24% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 6.77% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% jump in NIFTY and a 15.83% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)