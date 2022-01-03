Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd stays supported

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2622, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% jump in NIFTY and a 16.14% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17330.85, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

