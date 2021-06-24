SBI Card partners Fabindia to launch co-branded credit card

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
SBI Cards net doubles to Rs 175 crore in Q4FY21 on lower provisions
SBI Card Q4 results miss Street estimates; what should investors do now?
SBI Card sees over 50% transaction from online payments, says CEO
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
-
SBI Cards & Payment Services on Thursday announced that it has tied up with Fabindia to launch an exclusive co-branded contactless credit card - Fabindia SBI Card.The card is designed with curated benefits and privileges to offer a rewarding shopping experience to its premium customers. The card comes in two variants - Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card.
The new co-branded contactless credit card combines the rewards points on retail spends with value back on varied spends categories, thus addressing overall spending needs of premium cardholder. The Fabindia SBI Card customer gets direct entry to Fabindia's FabFamily loyalty programmes at higher tiers (Gold and Platinum) which is otherwise provided to the customers only after qualifying the minimum annual spending of Rs 30,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively.
Fabindia SBI Card SELECT offers 10% value back to customers buying in-stores at Fabindia along with complimentary domestic airport lounge access. The card also offers milestone benefits worth Rs 1250 on quarterly spends of Rs 200,000, in the form of gift vouchers.
Speaking about the partnership, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO of SBI Card, said, "It has always been our endeavor at SBI Card to bring bestin-class products, services and an unmatched experience to our customers. We are delighted to have Fabindia as our partners to bring yet another powerful and unique value proposition to our affluent and premium consumer segment. Introduction of the new Fabindia SBI Card further bolsters our premium portfolio, reinforces our commitment to enable our customers to embrace digital payments and contribute to the country's digital economy."
SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.
On a standalone basis, SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit soared 109.95% to Rs 175.42 crore on 1.68% decline in total income to Rs 2,468.14 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Shares of SBI Cards were up 1.98% at Rs 952.10 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU