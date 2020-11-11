SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.57%, rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 842.4, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.75% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% gain in NIFTY and a 0.6% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 842.4, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 12629.4. The Sensex is at 43154.49, down 0.28%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 6.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13698.6, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 843.5, up 1.42% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 51.49 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

