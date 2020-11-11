HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 621.5, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.49% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% jump in NIFTY and a 0.6% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 621.5, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 12629.4. The Sensex is at 43154.49, down 0.28%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 10.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13698.6, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 621.5, up 1.74% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 5.49% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% jump in NIFTY and a 0.6% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 91.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

