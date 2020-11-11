GAIL (India) Ltd up for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.3, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.47% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% jump in NIFTY and a 1.29% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.3, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 12629.4. The Sensex is at 43154.49, down 0.28%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 10.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15713.05, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 288.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 92.55, up 1.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

