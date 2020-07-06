SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 3.49%, rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 873.5, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 17.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 873.5, up 3.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 12.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10870.9, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 871, up 2.92% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 15.06% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 17.33% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 59.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)