Exide Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 157.55, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.26% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157.55, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.74% on the day, quoting at 10791.6. The Sensex is at 36581.01, up 1.55%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6971.05, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.9, up 2.7% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% fall in NIFTY and a 6.26% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 15.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

