MRF Ltd gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67510, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. MRF Ltd has gained around 5.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6971.05, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6113 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11351 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

