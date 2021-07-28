SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.19%, up for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1129.3, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.17% in last one year as compared to a 39.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.74% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16529.15, down 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

