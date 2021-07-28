Shilpa Medicare gains on WHO nod for HIV drug

-
Shilpa Medicare rose 1.72% to Rs 634.35 after the company announced receipt of confirmation of WHO - GENEVA approval for API, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate under pre-qualification program.
Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate is a medication used to treat chronic hepatitis B and to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.
On a consolidated basis, Shilpa Medicare's net profit slumped 77.35% to Rs 7.83 crore on 5.44% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 208.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
