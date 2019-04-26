SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.06% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 11333.02 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 20.06% to Rs 457.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 381.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 11333.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9236.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.34% to Rs 1326.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1150.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.72% to Rs 32890.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25160.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11333.029236.70 23 32890.3525160.07 31 OPM %3.193.16 -3.644.09 - PBDT481.94389.15 24 1372.871184.45 16 PBT481.94389.15 24 1372.871184.45 16 NP457.68381.21 20 1326.801150.38 15

