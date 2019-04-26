JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 10.51% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net Loss of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.08 25 0.360.31 16 OPM %0-50.00 -16.676.45 - PBDT-0.02-0.05 60 0.100.01 900 PBT-0.02-0.05 60 0.100.01 900 NP-0.05-0.24 79 0.07-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU