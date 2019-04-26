Shikhar Leasing & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Shikhar Leasing & Trading reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.08 25 0.360.31 16 OPM %0-50.00 -16.676.45 - PBDT-0.02-0.05 60 0.100.01 900 PBT-0.02-0.05 60 0.100.01 900 NP-0.05-0.24 79 0.07-0.20 LP
