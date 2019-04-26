Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 88.42% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 3679.67 croreNet profit of Piramal Enterprises declined 88.42% to Rs 456.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3943.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 3679.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2991.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.24% to Rs 1473.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5121.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 13215.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10631.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3679.672991.06 23 13215.3410631.03 24 OPM %52.4046.16 -50.1648.54 - PBDT697.83586.66 19 2532.022441.10 4 PBT562.40471.56 19 2011.871963.77 2 NP456.863943.95 -88 1473.095121.49 -71
