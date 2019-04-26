Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 88.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 3679.67 crore

Net profit of declined 88.42% to Rs 456.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3943.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 3679.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2991.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.24% to Rs 1473.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5121.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 13215.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10631.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3679.672991.0613215.3410631.0352.4046.1650.1648.54697.83586.662532.022441.10562.40471.562011.871963.77456.863943.951473.095121.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)