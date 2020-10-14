Schaeffler India launches machine condition monitoring solution 'OPTIME'

Schaeffler India launched a new product called 'OPTIME'. It is an efficient and easy-to-use low-cost solution designed specifically for comprehensive condition monitoring of all process-critical assets across entire machine and equipments. Schaeffler OPTIME provides automated condition monitoring at a cost-effective but efficient manner making it very convenient for maintenance personnel and facility operators.

The India launch of OPTIME is a part of the overall launch in the entire Asia Pacific region.

OPTIME is an easily scalable system that consists essentially of wireless, battery powered vibration sensors, a gateway, and an app to visualize the resulting analysis data. The data captured by the sensors are analyzed using specially developed algorithms that draw on Schaeffler's technical expertise, which is developed and refined over many decades. OPTIME provides several weeks' early warning of damage to machine components such as electric motors, fans, and pumps. It also provides early warning of imbalances, misalignments, and knocking.

