Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar power project in Dholera Solar Park

Tata Power announced receipt of a letter of award from the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam on 09 October 2020 to develop a 100 MW solar power project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operations date. The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in March 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

With this award, the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat would be 620 MW out of which 400 MW will be in Dholera Solar Park.

