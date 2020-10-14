The Ramco Cements allots 60,000 equity shares under ESOS

The Ramco Cements has allotted 60,000 equity shares of Rs.1/- each, being the exercise of 60,000 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Plan B, (ESOS 2018 - Plan B).

Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 23,57,99,277 equity shares of Rs.1/- each to 23,58,59,277 equity shares of Rs.1/- each.

Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.23,58,59,277.

