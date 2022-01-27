Seacoast Shipping Services receives approval for its proposal to develop coastal movement of containers and bulk cargo

Seacoast Shipping Services (SSSL) announced that Gujarat Port and Logistics Company (GPLCL) being SUP floated by Gujarat Maritime Board and GSFC has accepted proposal proposed by SSSL for developing coastal movement of containers and Bulk cargo from minor ports to major ports via sea route through bogies.

The above project will be the first move towards Sagar Mala Scheme, by Government of India, Ministry of Shipping to reduce land traffic which to be beneficial to environment and will be high cost effective exim trade and will play major role in economy.

The above project will have high revenue income which will increase the turnover above Rs 200 crore additionally to the current business and will be in position to deploy 100 employees.

Moreover SSSL has proposed Joint Venture to GPLCL for long term association which is under procedure for implementing as per policy of Government

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)