Sun Pharma launches CEQUA in Canada

Used to treat dry eye diseaseSun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, announced the launch of CEQUA, a new treatment for Canadians living with dry eye disease. CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution 0.09% w/v), a calcineurin inhibitor immunomodulator, is the first dry eye treatment available in Canada that is delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL) technology, which improves the bioavailability and physicochemical stability of cyclosporine to increase ocular tissue penetration.
