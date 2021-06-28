Dr Reddys announces commercial launch of 2-DG

-
ALSO READ
Shilpa Medicare receives DRDO approval for manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose
Shilpa Medicare gains on DRDO nod for manufacturing 2DG
L&T secures significant order for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant
Dr Reddys initiates process for Emergency Use Authorization of Sputnik V
Dr. Reddys receives DCGI approval to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India
-
Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).
Dr. Reddy's will supply to major Government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.
2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy's has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG.
The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions. Enquiries for 2DG can be sent to 2DG@drreddys.com.
2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's. 2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVI D-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care. Emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 202
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU