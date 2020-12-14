TCS ranks #1 customer satisfaction in Germany

By Whitelane Research 2020 IT Sourcing Study

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Germany in the Whitelane Research 2020 IT Sourcing Study, Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers.

The survey ranked 27 IT service providers based on responses from more than 160 CxOs and senior decision makers of the top IT spending organizations in Germany. It investigated over 450 unique IT sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.

TCS was ranked at the top position by its clients in Germany, with an overall satisfaction score of 84 percent, compared to the industry average of 72 percent. It also received the highest scores across multiple dimensions:

- By KPI: Service delivery quality, contractual flexibility, innovation

- By IT domain: Application development, maintenance, testing

