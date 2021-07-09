Barometers trade sideways with losses; breadth positive

The main indices traded sideways with modest losses in early afternoon trade. The hovered above the 15,650 level. Auto, banks and financial stocks saw selling pressure while metal and realty shares bucked weak trend. Asian stocks were trading lower on Friday as Covid worries resurfaced in the region.

At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 256.27 points or 0.49% at 52,312.17. The Nifty 50 index was down 66.9 points or 0.43% at 15,661.40.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.39% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.23%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1710 shares rose and 1328 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 185,508,166 with 4,009,495 global deaths.

India reported 458,727active cases of COVID-19 infection and 405,939 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Union Cabinet has approved a new scheme India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II amounting to Rs 23,123 crore for financial year 2021-22. The scheme aims at accelerating health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.36% to 13.375.

The Nifty 29 July 2021 futures were trading at 15,687.05, at a premium of 16.75 points as compared with the spot at 15,670.30

The Nifty option chain for 29 July 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 28.3 lakh contracts at the 16,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 31.1 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 0.46% to 28,616.75. The index rose 0.35% in the past two sessions.

Coforge (down 2.92%), TCS (down 1.11%), Wipro (down 1.1%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.67%) and HCL Tech (down 0.49%) were top losers IT space.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) fell 0.6%. The PSU company said that it has won a major order for supplying 12 steam generators from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). Valued at Rs 1,405 crore, the order has been won under NPCIL's fleet mode procurement programme and mandates supply of 12 steam generators for India's highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country. The steam generators will be manufactured at the Tiruchirapalli plant of BHEL.

Alembic Pharma was down 0.5%. The drug maker received a final approval from the US drug regulator for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for erlotinib tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Tarceva tablets, 25 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg, of OSI Pharmaceuticals. Erlotinib tablet in combination with gemcitabine is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)