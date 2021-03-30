Sensex soars 1195 pts; broader market lags

Equity indices surged in mid-afternoon trade, tracking strong cues from other global stock markets. At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1195.27 points or 2.44% at 50,203.77. The Nifty 50 index surged 351.35 points or 2.42% at 14,858.90.

The broader indices lagged the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.64% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.82%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,536 shares rose and 1,347 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 50.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,703.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 March 2021, provisional data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index lost 0.87% to 325.75.

Indiabulls Real Estate (down 3.13%), Sunteck Realty (down 2.97%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.51%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.39%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.87%) were major losers.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 12,76,54,979 with 27,92,044 deaths. India reported 5,40,720 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,62,114 deaths while 1,13,93,021 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India saw 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours on Monday, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32%, the data stated.

Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, but the lower tally was attributed to reduced testing because of Holi. The state has recorded close to six lakh cases this month and registered over 2,100 deaths. State officials said that for now, local trains will continue to run but fresh restrictions will be introduced to reduce overcrowding at restaurants, malls, public places, private offices and pubs.

Numbers to Track:

The 10-year US Treasury yield, which has been keeping investors on edge in recent weeks, jumped to 1.77%.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.16% to 93.105.

Brent crude for May 2021 settlement fell 5 cents to $64.93 a barrel. The contract rose 0.63% to settle at $ 64.98 a barrel in the previous session.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.148% as compared to its previous close of 6.123%.

The partially convertible rupee fell to 73.21 against the dollar, compared with its previous closing of 72.51.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement surged 1.24% to Rs 44,085.

