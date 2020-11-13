Sensex, Nifty bounce off early lows

The benchmark indices reversed early losses and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. The Nifty reclaimed 12,700 mark and traded higher. Buying was seen in pharma and realty stocks while banks displayed weakness.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 86.61 points or 0.2% at 43,443.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 18.70 points or 0.15% at 12,709.45.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.2% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was gained 0.61%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1218 shares rose and 878 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 5,26,78,681 with 12,92,228 deaths.

India reported 4,84,547 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,28,668 deaths while 81,15,580 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Economy:

India's industrial production saw 0.2% growth in September, rising for first time in seven months. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 0.6% while output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4% and 4.9%, respectively. The IIP had contracted by 4.6% in September 2019.

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) extended upward momentum and rose to 7.61% in the month of October. This is around six year high for the index. The CPI for the month of September was revised to 7.27% from 7.34%.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) jumped to 11.07% in the month of October, up from 10.68% in September.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index gained 0.82% to 11,695.90, extending its winning run to third consecutive trading session. The pharmaceutical index has gained 4.72% in three days.

Biocon (up 1.88%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.25%), Divi's Laboratories (up 1.2%), Cadila Healthcare (up 1.01%), Cipla (up 0.963%) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.66%) advanced.

Results Today:

ONGC (down 1.75%), Tata Steel (down 0.24%), 3M India (up 0.11%), Apex Frozen Food (up 1.58%), General Insurance Corporation (down 0.04%), Graphite India (down 0.84%), Hindustan Aeronautics (down 1.22%) and Indiabulls Real Estate (up 11.88%) will announce quarterly results today.

Earnings Impact:

Mahanagar Gas fell 0.74% after the city gas distributor's net profit declined 46.7% to Rs 144.34 crore on 35.3% decline in net sales to Rs 506.73 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Profit before tax stood at Rs 195.03 crore in Q2 September 2020, falling 23.8% year on year from Rs 255.84 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense stood at Rs 50.69 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against a tax rebate of Rs 14.78 crore in Q2 September 2019. Sequentially, CNG sales volumes jumped 168.64% to 117.40 million SCM (standard cubic metre) and total PNG sales volumes rose 27.33% to 73.33 million SCM in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020. Total volumes jumped 88.30% quarter-on-quarter to 190.74 million SCM in Q2 September 2020.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gained 2.28% to Rs 179.70 after the company reported 6.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.33 crore on a 15.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1099.56 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. Total expenditure during the quarter increased by 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1053.45 crore. The company recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 26.47 crore in Q2 September 2020. Profit before tax (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 133.35 crore in Q2 FY21, down by 13.9% from Rs 154.92 crore in Q2 FY20. Current tax outgo in the second quarter increased to Rs 32.10 crore from Rs 13.44 crore in the same period last year.

