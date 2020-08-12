Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

JUST IN
Sundram Fasteners posts net loss of Rs 27 cr in June quarter
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 207.76 points or 0.95% at 21694.96 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 4.17%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.34%), Symphony Ltd (up 1.25%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.31%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.69%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 2.66%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.42%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.69 or 0.24% at 38313.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.8 points or 0.3% at 11288.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.59 points or 0.08% at 13826.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.44 points or 0.09% at 4696.37.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1266 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Wed, August 12 2020.

