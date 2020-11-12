Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 2.29% at 1400.2 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda fell 3.28%, State Bank of India shed 3.16% and Canara Bank slipped 2.60%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 41.00% over last one year compared to the 7.18% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 1.96% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.46% to close at 12690.8 while the SENSEX has declined 0.54% to close at 43357.19 today.

