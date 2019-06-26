Stocks may open higher

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 29 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower on Wednesday after officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.

U.S. stocks slid lower Tuesday after Federal Reserve said the central banks was still monitoring the economy for signs of weakness and would seek to avoid a knee-jerk reaction in terms of cutting benchmark interest rates.

Fed noted the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been. Powell on Tuesday also said the central is insulated from short-term political pressures, pushing back against U.S. Donald Trump's demand for a significant rate cut.

Meanwhile, investors looked toward developments on the U.S.- trade front, with presidents and set to meet at the summit later this week. Investors are also watching the Middle East, with continuing tensions between the U.S. and said Trump's decision Monday to impose additional sanctions on had closed the door to diplomatic negotiations.

Back home,key equity indices snapped two-day fall yesterday, 25 June 2019, backed by strength in & The key barometer, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 311.98 points or 0.80% to 39,434.94. The index rose 96.80 points or 0.83% to 11,796.45.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,157.87 crore yesterday, 25 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 377.22 crore yesterday, 25 June 2019, as per provisional data.

