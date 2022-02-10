Sensex rises 391 pts; metal stocks in demand

The benchmark indices hit intraday high during early afternoon trade, boosted by metal, financial services and bank scrips. The Nifty hovered above 17,550 mark.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 391.45 points or 0.67% at 58,857.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 111 points or 0.64% at 17,574.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.04%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,577 shares rose and 1,650 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das heading a six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced the policy resolution today. The RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 4%. Reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate at 4.25%. The MPC said the policy stance will remain "accommodative" as long as needed. The real GDP growth is projected at 7.8% for FY 2022-23. FY23 inflation target is reduced to 4.5%.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.18% to 18.15. The Nifty 24 February 2022 futures were trading at 17,621.75, at a premium of 46.95 points as compared with the spot at 17,574.80.
The Nifty option chain for 24 February 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 22.2 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 34.6 lakh contracts was seen at 16,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.23% to 6,058.80. The index rose 3.94% in three sessions.
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) (up 4.11%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.16%), NMDC (up 2.50%), National Aluminium Co. (NALCO) (up 1.88%) and Tata Steel (up 1.80%) were the top gainers in the Metal segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU