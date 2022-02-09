Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.19%, NIFTY climbs 1.14%

Nifty Auto index ended up 2.19% at 11680.15 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 4.07%, Bharat Forge Ltd gained 3.39% and Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 3.03%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 7.00% over last one year compared to the 15.58% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.86% and Nifty Metal index added 1.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.14% to close at 17463.8 while the SENSEX increased 1.14% to close at 58465.97 today.

