Indices trade with small gains; Nifty holds 17,800 level

The benchmark indices yielded minor returns during afternoon trade. At 13:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 91.51 points or 0.15% at 59,976.87. The Nifty 50 index gained 6.30 points or 0.04% at 17,829.25.

The Sensex hit a record high of 60,333 while the Nifty hit an all-time high of 17,947.65 in morning trade.

Infosys (up 1.47%), HDFC Bank (up 1.13%) and Asian Paints (up 4.70%) boosted the market.

The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.14%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.47%.

Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,263 shares rose and 1,926 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 357.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,173.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 September 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 23,06,19,562 with 47,29,061 deaths. India reported 3,00,162 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,46,368 deaths while 3,28,48,273 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

A total of 84,09,03,125 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with over 72.01 lakh doses being given yesterday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Economy:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that there are signs that the world is emerging from the shadow of coronavirus. While delivering the keynote address at the 48th National Management Convention of the All India Management Association, Das said the time is right to plan for an economy that is stronger, more inclusive and sustainable.

Stating that the pandemic has provided a new impetus to technology-driven companies such as fintech, edtech and health tech, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the forces of 'creative destruction' are expected to boost productivity by encouraging greater competition, dynamism and innovation in several sectors of the economy.

Talking about the achievements of India's manufacturing sector, Das said the country has turned from being an importer to an exporter of mobile phones. He said the trend is likely to spill over to other sectors also; enhancing India's share in the Global Value Chain and increasing the competitiveness of India's large and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

However, warning of uneven global recovery, the RBI Governor said multilateralism will lose credibility if it fails to ensure equitable access to vaccines across countries. He added that securing the health and immunity of the poor would mean a great leap towards inclusive growth.

Gainers & Losers:

Asian Paints (up 4.70%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.06%), HCL Technologies (up 3.02%), Grasim Industries (up 2.36%) and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.95%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

JSW Steel (down 3.06%), Tata Steel (down 2.99%), Shree Cement (down 2.02%), State Bank of India (SBI) (down 1.43%) and Hindalco Industries (down 1.41%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cadila Healthcare slipped 1.31%. The U.S.-based subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, Zydus Pharmaceuticals received the final approval from the U.S.-based drug regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration to market Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) rose 0.13%. The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named - Adani Digital Labs (ADLPL) on Wednesday, 22 September 2021. Adani Digital Labs (ADLPL) was incorporated with the objective of transforming consumer businesses to digital first businesses by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling the customers to interact with all B2C businesses of Adani Group. Adani Enterprises (AEL) has invested Rs 1 lakh (10,000 shares at Rs 10 each) in cash, acquiring 100% stake of its (wholly-owned) subsidiary (WOS), Adani Digital Labs.

Global Markets:

European stocks declined across the board on Friday, 24 September 2021, as investors reacted to central bank policy decisions and monitor developments surrounding China Evergrande Group.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England on Thursday maintained its stimulus amount and record-low interest rate, even as it warned that UK annual inflation would top four percent this year. The BoE 's nine-strong monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to hold its key borrowing cost at 0.1%. Policymakers reportedly voted 7-2 in favour of keeping its so-called quantitative easing stimulus at almost 900 billion ($1.2 trillion, 1.0 trillion euros).

The European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told the media that she believes Europe's direct exposure to the embattled Chinese property company Evergrande would be limited.

Most Asian stocks declined on Friday. Investors breathed a sigh of relief as concerns over China Evergrande's debt woes receded somewhat. It, however, remains unclear if and how the developer will pay the more than $300 billion of liabilities that it owes.

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday as they staged a two-day relief rally after the Federal Reserve signaled no imminent removal of its ultra-easy monetary policy. Investors also bet that the debt crisis of China's real estate giant Evergrande wouldn't trigger a ripple effect across global markets.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market's recovery, at least temporarily.

