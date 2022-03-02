Sequent forays into Brazil's pet market with acquisition of Nourrie

Sequent Scientific announced that Alivira Sae Animal, Brazil, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in Nourrie Sae e Nutrio Animal (Nourrie). With this acquisition, Nourrie has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alivira Sae Animal and consequently of the company. The acquisition was made for a consideration of BRL 27 million (USD 5 million).

SeQuent had originally announced signing of the binding agreement to acquire Nourrie on 16 December 2021.

The conclusion of Nourrie's acquisition marks an important milestone in Sequent 2.0 strategy of establishing presence in Brazil's pet market, the fastest growing segment. Brazil has the 4th largest pet market in the world with an estimated market size of BRL 1.8 Billion, growing annually at ~16%.

The addition of Nourrie's business has nearly doubled the product portfolio available to Alivira for commercialization in Brazil, with additions in both the nutraceutical and therapeutic product categories. Nourrie also brings a strong pipeline of 20 products under development, 12 of which are planned for launch in the next fiscal.

