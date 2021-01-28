SeQuent Scientific receives 'Certificate of Suitability' for generic API Diclazuril

-
ALSO READ
Trade And Economy Most Important Pillars Of India- European Union Partnership, Says Piyush Goyal
Australia ASX200 rises on US stimulus fix
SeQuent launches Halofusol oral solution for calves in EU
Dishman Carbogen slumps after dismal Q1 numbers
India Growth To Contract By 10.3% In Fiscal Year 2021: IMF
-
From the European Directorate for the Quality of MedicinesSeQuent Scientific announced that it has received 'Certificate of Suitability' (CEP) for its generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Diclazuril in the EU.
Diclazuril is an antiprotozoal drug and is a preferred drug of choice for treating coccidiosis in livestock due to zero-day withdrawal period. It is also used in horses to treat equine protozoal myeloencephalitis caused by Sarcocystis neurona.
Sequent/Alivira is the second company in the world to receive approval for Diclazuril from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM). The product was also recently commercialised in the US with supplies to the innovator.
This is Alivira's 11th CEP approval from the EDQM. Further, the company also has 21 filings for veterinary APIs in the US, making it the largest portfolio for the regulated markets in the animal health Industry.
Diclazuril is manufactured at Alivira's Vizag facility, the only US FDA approved veterinary API site in India
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU